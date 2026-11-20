Amber today marks 25 years since it opened its doors in Kilkenny city.

Minister of State Jennifer Murnane O’Connor is among those attending the special gathering locally.

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Over 3,000 women and children have sought and recieved refuge and support from the team since they set up a quarter of a century ago.

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KCLR News’ Martin Quilty visited the local refuge to hear more from the service’s Naoimh Murphy;

Martin also caught up with Senator Malcolm Noonan;

Meanwhile, as part of the KCLR Christmas Toy Drive & Gift Giver we’re supporting their appeal for donations of money or vouchers which can help those in their care to enjoy the festive season – details here or donate directly here.