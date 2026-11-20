“Thank you for making sure a door remains open for those who need it most.”

So David Walsh told an invited group of people last evening who’d helped in some way with the 3rd annual OutRun Hunger event in October.

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€75,000 has been handed over to St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen where 30,000 meals are expected to be served up by the end of 2026.

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Last evening representatives of businesses, organisations, groups and individuals were invited to a special reception at the Graigeucullen facility where the impact of their support was outlined and appreciated.



KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was there for Team KCLR;