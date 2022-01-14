Unvaccinated still over-represented in hospital wards according to HSE Chief Operations officer

More than 70% of Covid patients in hospitals do not need oxygen support.

That’s according to a survey by the Infectious Diseases Society of Ireland.

The survey of 9 hospitals found 32% of those unvaccinated needed oxygen or ventilation, compared with 8% who’ve received the jab.

Chief Operations Officer with the HSE Anne O’Connor says about 40% of people in hospital with the virus are not vaccinated:

“And if you look at ICU it’s even higher. It’s about 55% now of people who are there who are not vaccinated. So it’s a completely disproportionate impact in terms of the overall number”