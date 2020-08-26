KCLR NewsNews & Sport
“Unwise” and “Ill advised” say ASTI of Carlow school assembly
The Department of Education however has raised no objection to the action at St Leo's College
There are questions over a school assembly in Carlow yesterday where 152 students gathered one metre apart.
The first year students at St Leo’s College congregated for the prayer assembly which the Department of Education has raised no objection to.
However the ASTI says the congregation was ‘unwise’ and ‘ill advised’.
Thousands of students are returning to school this week and next.