Covid-19 latest: Up to 19 more cases in Kilkenny & Carlow, 431 nationally, 6 more deaths

Up to 19 more Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Carlow and Kilkenny.

There has been a further 431 new cases of Covid-19.

There’s also been 6 more deaths reported in Ireland.

15 of the latest cases are in Kilkenny with between 1-and-4 in Carlow.

The two local counties remain in 3rd and 4th place respectively on the list of worst performing counties behind Donegal and Louth.