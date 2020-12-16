KCLR News
Covid-19 latest: Up to 19 more cases in Kilkenny & Carlow, 431 nationally, 6 more deaths
There has been a further 431 new cases of Covid-19.
There’s also been 6 more deaths reported in Ireland.
15 of the latest cases are in Kilkenny with between 1-and-4 in Carlow.
The two local counties remain in 3rd and 4th place respectively on the list of worst performing counties behind Donegal and Louth.