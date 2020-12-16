Shop Carlow Kilkenny
KCLR News

Covid-19 latest: Up to 19 more cases in Kilkenny & Carlow, 431 nationally, 6 more deaths

15 cases in Kilkenny with from 1-to-4 reported in Carlow by NPHET.

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 16/12/2020
Up to 19 more Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Carlow and Kilkenny.

There has been a further 431 new cases of Covid-19.

There’s also been 6 more deaths reported in Ireland.

15 of the latest cases are in Kilkenny with between 1-and-4 in Carlow.

The two local counties remain in 3rd and 4th place respectively on the list of worst performing counties behind  Donegal and Louth.

