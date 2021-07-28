Up to 800 new homes currently getting built in Kilkenny and Carlow

Nearly 800 new homes are being built in Carlow and Kilkenny at the moment.

A new report says that in June 382 houses were under construction in Carlow and 411 in Kilkenny.

The latest data from the GeoDirectory database also details the average prices paid for a residential property locally in the last year up to the end of May.

In Carlow, that figure is e202,406 while in Kilkenny the average house price was e230,400.

Just over 11% of transactions in Carlow were new homes and just under 11% in Kilkenny.

Both counties registered below the national average when it comes to the number of empty residential properties.