An information evening will take place later to discuss Listerlin Village’s improvement scheme.

Kilkenny County Council is proposing to provide sustainable transport infrastructure for pedestrians, cyclists, elderly and disabled users to comfortably and safely walk and cycle between residences, the church, public house, shop and school in Listerlin, as part of the Village Improvement Scheme. The main junction in the village is proposed to be upgraded to improve visibility and the provision of footpaths to provide adequate connectivity throughout the village, as part of a traffic calming/management and safety improvement scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

A drop-in information evening is being held this evening (Monday July 7) 7:30pm and 9:00pm at Paddy Ryan’s pub, Listerlin, where consultants will be in attendance to discuss proposals.