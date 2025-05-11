Progress continues to be made on the major North Quays development in Ferrybank.

Councillors in the Piltown Municipal area were updated on the works at its recent meeting.

Key infrastructure works are advancing, including works on the realigned Abbey Road and Dock Road in Ferrybank which are on track completion for in July and October of this year.

The new transport hub is on track, with ongoing installations and landscaping, and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026 while Irish Rail plans to commission and open the hub in early 2027.

Meanwhile, the steel sections of the 207-metre sustainable transport bridge are set to arrive from Belgium by the end of May, with installation expected to take about a week.

The bridge is due to open to the public in late 2026, with a naming consultation to launch soon.

The public infrastructure is being delivered ahead of the Strategic Development Zone which was granted planning permission last month.

The first phase includes 350 residential units, Office space (with ground floor crèche and retail), a 160-bedroom hotel and conference centre, a 163-room aparthotel, retail units in residential blocks, high-quality public spaces, including plazas, a riverside boardwalk, and a greenway.

The SDZ aims to connect the north and south quays and enhance public spaces with a total investment expected to exceed €350 million over six years, creating 200 construction jobs and up to 1,500 jobs after phase one completion.