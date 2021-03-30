UPMC Aut Even Hospital in Kilkenny gets another accreditation from the Joint Commission International

UPMC Aut Even Hospital in Kilkenny meets the highest international standards.

That’s according to management at the local hospital after it received its latest accreditation from the Joint Commission International.

The recognition is based on an extensive review of the facility’s patient safety and quality standards and is the fifth award since its first accreditation in 2008.

General Manager Margaret Swords says this means locals can be certain that they will get the best care and she adds “I would like to pay tribute to the team in UPMC Aut Even Hospital whose commitment to the highest standards has been recognised once again. It is important to highlight that this is not just a one-time assessment, but as part of this process, our care over the past three years has been assessed and deemed to be of the highest standard, meeting, and surpassing JCI expectations. My colleagues can be proud of this accomplishment, which underscores the excellent, patient-centred model of care that we deliver every day.”

Ms Swords also says “The value of JCI accreditation is important to UPMC Aut Even Hospital and its standards are designed to ensure a safe environment for all of our patients. It offers quantifiable benchmarks for quality, patient safety and it delivers sustained improvement through an internationally recognised process and ensures the highest standard of care is delivered to anyone who comes through the doors of UPMC Aut Even Hospital.”

“Ensuring our patients receive the best possible care close to home is our number one priority and demonstrating compliance with JCI standards serves as validation of this commitment,” said Tara Grant, senior director of quality and patient safety, UPMC in Ireland. “This achievement follows closely with recent accreditations of our facilities in Waterford and Cork and is testament to the standard of care that is delivered in UPMC facilities across the South East.