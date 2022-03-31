Urgent appeal for donations to help Ukrainian families who’ve arrived in Carlow

There’s an urgent appeal for donations to help Ukrainian families who’ve come to Carlow.

As reported on KCLR over the weekend 49 refugees arrived in the town last week and are staying at the Clink Hotel.

A 3-month-old baby and 17 other children are among the group.

Most arrived with only the clothes on their backs or maybe a small bag filled with their belongings.

“We need everything” –Annette Fox, Carlow County Development Partnership

Annette Fox from the Carlow County Development Partnership says they urgently need all the basics including underwear, toiletries and shoes:

“Any businesses that are in a position to help, even to donate vouchers, to donate even things like a haircut.

Annette told The Way it is they are also accepting donations from the public:

“They can bring that into the Be Kind project at the old Perry’s building in Carlow or we can arrange collection from local points if people are doing collections”

You can listen back to that conversation with Annette Fox on The Way it is here