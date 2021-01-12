US Congress will vote on a motion calling for the US Vice President to remove Donald Trump from office

The US Congress will vote on a motion calling for the US Vice President to remove Donald Trump out of office.

If Mike Pence doesn’t respond, house democrats will push forward with a second impeachment against the US President.

It comes after Donald Trump supporters stormed the US capitol building last Wednesday.

America’s FBI says possible armed protests are planned in Washington DC and in all 50 state capitals in the run-up to Joe Biden’s inauguration.

It’s issued warnings for the weekend, lasting up to the handover ceremony a week tomorrow.

The country’s national guard has been authorised to send up to 15,000 troops to the US capital to secure the event.

Meanwhile one of Donald Trump’s long-time supporters has turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Bill Belichick, who coaches the New England Patriots American football team, singled out the ‘tragic events of last week’ as his reason for not accepting the award.

The honour is given to people to have made significant contributions to security or national interests of the US.