Used needles found in community clean-up in Carlow

Used syringes, spoons, and bloody swabs are just some of the items that were found by volunteers during a clean-up in Carlow at the weekend.

The residents’ committee of Springfield Park say a leaflet for the national needle exchange programme was found with the bag of items.

They’re now calling for something be done about it before one of their children or another person gets hurt.

Yvonne Lennon is the group’s secretary and she’s told KCLR News it would help if the area was better maintained.

Altogether they found about 12 or 13 needles. Yvonne says she was lucky not to be jabbed by one of them.