Vaccination centres in Kilkenny & Carlow schedule weekend appointments for children

The roll out of Covid-19 vaccines to local 12- to 15-year-olds will start this weekend in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The HSE has confirmed that they are scheduling appointments at Cillín Hill in Kilkenny and at IT Carlow for local children in that age group.

There’s already been a strong response with more than 50-thousand registering on the online portal by the end of Thursday.

The HSE has confirmed to KCLR News that there will be no walk-in vaccinations available at the local centres as they concentrate on first doses for this new age cohort and the previously scheduled 2nd doses.