‘Mindless vandalism’ – that’s how Gardaí are describing an incident at Carlow town park.

It happened last Friday between 3:30 & 9pm at the Graiguecullen based spot.

Garda Noelle Curran has been telling KCLR News; “Tail lights were pulled off a coffee trailer in the park and the leg supports were interfered with, now this same coffee trailer was also damaged the previous Tuesday night”.

She adds “I think that’s an indication that it’s simply just mindless vandalism, Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything of a suspicious nature in the town park area, Friday night last, the 4th of April”.