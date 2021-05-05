Varadkar: Normal life should resume by August

Indoor dining could open in July as the Tánaiste says normal life should return by August this year.

Leo Varadkar also believes most of the COVID restrictions across the country will have been lifted by August.

The ones likely to be in place for longer are on international travel, mass gatherings and workers going back into the office.

But Leo Varadkar says they’re hoping for a return to relative normality in August and the Business Minister says indoor dining and pints should be on the cards this summer.