KCLR News
Variable and tracker mortgage holders in Carlow and Kilkenny to be hit with yet another interest rate hike
The European Central Bank is expected to increase rates again today
There’s more bad news on the way for those with variable rate or tracker mortgages today.
Yet another interest rate hike is expected when the governing council of the European Central Bank meets in Frankfurt later.
An increase of 0.75% is on the cards as the bank attempts to control inflation in the eurozone.
It’ll be the third interest rate hike this year which between them will amount to a 2% rise.