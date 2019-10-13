Venue for next year’s National Ploughing Championships expected to be announced today in Carlow

The winners at this year’s National Ploughing Championships will be awarded their silverware today.

The NPA has organised the awards ceremony to take place in the Mount Wolseley Hotel this afternoon.

There was plenty of success for local competitors at the championships in Carlow last month, with Kilkenny’s Gary Ireland winning the 5 Nations, Siobhán Dermody winnning Queen of the Plough, and Carlow’s own Éamon Tracey winning the overall ploughing title.

It’s also expected that the venue for next year’s competition will be revealed.