Verdict of accidental death returned by coroner at inquest of Carlow teenager Tiggy Hancock

A verdict of accidental death has been returned by the coroner at the inquest of local teenager Tiggy Hancock.

The Kilkenny College student from Corries in Bagenalstown was fatally injured at a horse-riding centre in Dublin in June 2021.

The equestrian world was rocked following the death of the 15-year-old who was an accomplished and experienced young rider.

A trainer with Horse Sport Ireland, Becky Cullen, who witnessed the fall, said it appeared like Tiggy’s horse had not registered the obstacle.

The coroner said she would request Horse Sport Ireland to provide national guidance on cross-country jumps and the need to regard them from the vision of horses.