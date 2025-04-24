Kilkenny overcame Galway with a 3-24 to 0-21 victory in the opening round of the Leinster Hurling Championship at UPMC Nolan Park on Saturday.

Speaking on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng said his players will take confidence from their win, but stressed the importance of taking the championship one week at a time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The lads are feeling good about themselves. Obviously, there’s a long way to go, and nobody’s getting carried away, it’s very much week to week. Happy with the performance, we have points on the board, but there’s a long way to go yet. Very happy with the start.”

Reflecting on his side’s performance, Lyng highlighted Kilkenny’s high work rate and intensity, praising his players’ hunger and attitude across the pitch.

“I think our work rate is very good all over the pitch. I thought the lads were attacking the ball and we were chasing very well. It wasn’t perfect, but I thought our intent was very good”.

Given the intensity and quick turnaround between Championship matches, injuries are almost inevitable but the Kilkenny manager was encouraged by the strength of his bench, praising the impact of those who seized their opportunity against Galway,

“A lot of lads would have been disappointed not to start, a lot of lads would have been disappointed not to be on the 26, so it’s competitive. We need lads to step up when they get the opportunity and they did that today”.

Kilkenny will face Antrim in the second round of the Leinster Championship this Sunday at Corrigan Park. Throw-in is at 2pm.

You can keep up with that game live wit full commentary on KCLR, thanks to Laharts Garage, Waterford Road, Kilkenny.