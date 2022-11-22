Vicky Phelan’s native Mooncoin, Kilkenny to host a celebration of her life this weekend

A celebration of the life of Vicky Phelan’s to take place locally this weekend.

The church in her native Mooncoin is set to host a special gathering this Sunday from 1pm with a live stream for those who can’t attend.

The cervical check campaigner died on the 14th of November with a private funeral held last Thursday.

Vicky’s Tribe Facebook page, which regularly had posted updates from the South Kilkenny woman herself during her battle with cancer, has now issued an invite from the Phelan and Kelly families to all who want to pay their final respects to join them in-person or online this weekend.