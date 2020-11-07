Victoria Martin on Breakfast Buffet (Saturday, 7th November 2020)

Victoria Martin is one of Ireland’s top Latin American dancers but she’s got another story to tell.

From the age of four the Belfast star began to rise and she’s since toured the world showcasing her skills.

She’s been part of the original dance TV show ‘Burn the Floor’ since the age of 34 and has toured with them for the past six years.

So it was even more of a surprise when, at the age of just 40, she suffered a stroke while at home during lockdown.

She told our Brian Redmond about it on Breakfast Buffet.

