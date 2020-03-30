KCLR NewsNews & Sport
VIDEO: Feel safe. Feel connected. Feel calm.
Psychologist advises to keep a good routine
It’s important to feel safe, connected and calm in this challenging days, says Claire Jones, Clinical Psychologist with South East Community Healthcare’s Waterford Primary care services.
In this next clip in our series of HSE videos, Claire points to research from other pandemics, showing that people will do better if they feel safe, feel connected and feel calm.
She advises us to follow the HSE guidelines, have access to support and maintain a good routine.