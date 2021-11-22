Viewing underway for Christmas Benefit Auction in aid of Kilkenny City’s Butler Gallery

Viewing’s underway for a Christmas Benefit Auction in aid of Butler Gallery.

The sale itself takes place this Friday (26th November) will be conducted online from a special event at Lyrath Estate with proceeds to help aid the Butler Gallery’s exhibitions and learning & engagement programmes while supporting many living artists.

Works included are from Eamon Colman, Colin Davidson, Vera Klute, Al Maser, Elizabeth Copy, Helen Comerford, Peter Curling, Eileen MacDonagh, Dorothy Smith, Liam Belton, Amelia Stein, Dorothy Cross, Charlie Whisker, Abigail O’Brien and Tony O’Malley.

While local businesses have an involvement too, among them Rudolf Heltzel Jewellery, JMK Goldsmith and Nicholas Mosse.

