Vigil to be held outside Dáil following tragic killing of young Tullamore woman Ashling Murphy

A vigil will be held outside Dáil Eireann on Friday following the death of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore.

The 23 year old teacher was attacked while jogging along the canal in the Co. Offaly town at around 4 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon.

A murder investigation is underway and a 40 year old man, known to Gardai over a number of previous offences, is being questioned.

Gardai say no stone will be left unturned in bringing her killer to justice.

Following a huge outpouring of grief and support across Ireland, the National Women’s Council has organised a gathering on Kildare Street on Friday at 4pm.

Those attending are invited to bring flowers or candles and to please respect current public health guidance in relation to Covid-19.