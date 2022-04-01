Virus numbers up again at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny as return to mandatory mask wearing is ruled out

The seven-day isolation period for people who contract Covid is to be reviewed by the Chief Medical Officer.

Dr Tony Holohan will make a recommendation to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

That was decided by the cabinet health committee last night, which the CMO attended.

A return to mandatory mask wearing was also ruled out.

It comes as hospitals continue to report serious problems in managing bed capacity.

Last month was the worst March on record for overcrowding with St Luke’s hospital for Carlow Kilkenny among the worst affected.

Today the INMO is reporting 24 patients awaiting a bed at the local hospital

At the same time there are 39 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

They are among more than 1,500 in hospitals around the country.