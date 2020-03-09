Visiting restrictions introduced at St Luke’s hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny

Visiting restrictions are in place at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny as concern grows over coronavirus.

A statement to KCLR says the ban is in place until further notice as a precautionary measure in order to protect the safety of patients and staff and to help prevent the spread of infection.

There are exceptions to the ban for parents visiting children in hospital or a partner visiting a maternity patient.

People visiting patients at end-of-life will also be permitted as will immediate family members visiting patients in ICU/CCU and those nominated specifically to assist with care of confused patients.

However exemptions are limited to one person per patient – except where wheelchair and other support for a relative visiting might be needed.

Children should not visit patients in hospital.

Patients may use their mobile phone to keep in contact with their families during their stay in hospital while the visiting ban is in place

The statement says while visiting restrictions may be upsetting for patients and their families, their priority is to protect all patients in the hospital who are vulnerable to infection.