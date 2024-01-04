Visitor restrictions again in place at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

Visiting’s been temporarily suspended at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.

The measure took effect at 6 o’clock last (Wednesday) evening and is set to remain for the foreseeable due to increased infection control measures required for Covid-19, Flue and other respiratory illnesses.

There is an exception for those visiting the maternity unit as well as exceptional circumstances which will be determined by the ward managers while those eligible to visit will be required to wear a mask and appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

So, here’s how things stand at the local facility;

Maternity unit – Remains Unchanged

Partners can attend EPAU

Partners can attend Booking Ultrasound

Partners can attend high risk ante natal clinic visits based on an individual case by case basis with previous agreement.

Partners can attend Anomaly Ultrasound

Partners can attend during the day if a woman is being induced or in early labour on the maternity ward

Partners can attend when woman in labour ward

Partners can attend for Caesarean Section

Partners can attend 10-12 and 6-8 daily

Parents can attend the SCBU by pre arranged appointments

Outside of these times, sensitive cases will be discussed with the couple on an individual basis

Exceptional Circumstances:

Visiting will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances such as: