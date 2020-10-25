Voluntary organisation Samaritans celebrating 25 years in Carlow and Kilkenny

Samaritans are celebrating 25 years in Carlow and Kilkenny today.

The voluntary organisation won’t be having any festivities in their shop on Kilkenny’s Kieran Street due to current Covid restrictions.

But a number of celebrations are still going ahead virtually to mark the occasion.

Ger, a listening volunteer at Samaritans new centre on the Waterford Rd, says they’re looking forward to more years of supporting locals. ”it’s a wonderful organisation and we are here to support those who need us and will continue to do so – hopefully for many more years to come.”