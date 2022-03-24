Volunteers being sought for annual Darkness into Light fundraiser in Kilkenny

Darkness into Light goes ahead again this year and local volunteers are needed.

This year’s 5km fundraising walk will see participants walking into the morning sunrise on Saturday May 7th.

Organisers are looking for people to volunteer and also for locals to register to take part.

Chair of the Kilkenny committee Aurelia Glynn says registration is open now so you should sign-up as early as possible if you want to get the tee-shirt:

“The early bird finishes on the 31st of March so its €21 currently for an adult, €5 for kids. So register online and then just turn up”

