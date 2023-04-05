KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Volunteers needed at Carlow riding school to help people with disabilities learn to ride a horse
It's been launched at the Carrigbeg Riding School which hosts one of the thirty groups around the country
A local riding school is looking for volunteers to help people with disabilities learn to ride a horse.
Riding for the Disabled Association Ireland has signed a new deal with Tirlán’s GAIN Equine Nutrition to provide free riding or carriage driving-sessions to children and adults with disabilities for the next three years.
They are looking for willing volunteers who are comfortable around horses to join them – apply here.