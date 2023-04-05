KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Volunteers needed at Carlow riding school to help people with disabilities learn to ride a horse

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace05/04/2023
GAIN Equine Nutrition is partnering with Riding for the Disabled Association Ireland (RDA Ireland) to support the free horse riding and carriage-driving sessions the charity provides to hundreds of children and adults with disabilities every week. The three year partnership with the charity is in keeping with GAIN Equine Nutrition and parent company, Tirláns Living Proof sustainability strategy and the world-class food and nutrition co-operatives commitment to supporting its farm families and the communities in which they live. RDA Ireland was established over 50 years ago and its 360 volunteers work in 30 groups across the country to provide all-important weekly riding or carriage driving-sessions to over 300 children and adults with disabilities. The charity is appealing for willing volunteers who are comfortable around horses to come forward and learn from existing volunteers, many of whom have been with the charity for over 20 years. Pictured at the launch were 13 year-old service user, Adam, and volunteer coach, Sarah Lawlor.

A local riding school is looking for volunteers to help people with disabilities learn to ride a horse.

Riding for the Disabled Association Ireland has signed a new deal with Tirlán’s GAIN Equine Nutrition to provide free riding or carriage driving-sessions to children and adults with disabilities for the next three years.

It’s been launched at the Carrigbeg Riding School in Carlow which hosts one of the thirty groups around the country.

They are looking for willing volunteers who are comfortable around horses to join them – apply here.

Photos Finbarr O’Rourke
