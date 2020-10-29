Votes needed in LEADER competition for the Kilkenny & Carlow projects that made the shortlists

Two local groupings have been shortlisted in the competition to find Ireland’s favourite LEADER funded community project.

Ballykeeffe Amphithatre in Kilkenny and Drummin Bog in Carlow are among 30 across the country before a public vote which can be accessed online.

Drummin Bog …

Drummin Bog or Red Bog, is situated between Drummond & St Mullins and is the only raised bog in Carlow.

LEADER funded a study to carry out an assessment of it & to gather baseline data to restore and rehabilitate it.

The project’s been shortlisted for Rural Environment, Protection & Improvement of Local Biodiversity.

View the group’s video below & vote here

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre …

The former slate quarry, now live entertainment outlet is being hailed for its recent revamp which Padraic Flaherty of the Kilmanagh, Ballycallan & Killaloe (KBK) Enterprise sums up as “We’re nominated for the upgrade really of the facilities there, the wheelchair accessible area, the additional seating and some other health & safety works we carried out over the past two years, so it’s great, it gives us a lift at this time of the year”.

Padraic notes the nomination’s provided a boost in what’s been a tough time noting “We’re delighted especially this year as there wasn’t much happening and it’s helped, you know, we had no events on to promote, to spread the gospel as they say, so at this stage in October to be nominated for a national award again”.

He adds competition is tough in the contest but they’re confident in what they offer saying “We’re up against all sorts of different things, but we’re different anyway to most other things so, you know, it’s the way of rural life that what’s happening in Ballycallan isn’t the same as what’s happening in any other part of Kilkenny or vice versa, so we’re delighted that the hard work, we did a big improvement”.

They’ve had little time to show off the new-look with Covid-19 restrictions putting paid to its popular programme of performances by well-known names, including most recently Lisa Hannigan, Jack L & Mick Flannery.

But Padraic’s not dwelling on the past & instead promises “We’ll get up & we’ll go again next year”.

We’ve no doubt they will!

You can watch Padraic in the video below & vote by clicking here