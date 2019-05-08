Wait for an MRI scanner for Carlow & Kilkenny continues

“The people of Carlow and Kilkenny deserve better” so says the Chairperson of the Friends of St Luke’s as the wait for an MRI scanner to be installed at the local hospital goes on.

The group met their fundraising target of €250,000 in November 2016 and the machine was subsequently ordered – but more than two years on, the building to house it is still awaited.

Declan McCann told KCLR Live he has questions he wants answered saying “Simon Harris promised us that we would have JCBs on site in February this year ready to go. Now the pre-tender work I know was checked since & it was supposed to be ready & done by the end of September last year. Now they’re talking about completing pre-tender submissions with current pre-tender cdost reports again. How many times do they have to do this work, how many times is it going to be dragged it out?”