Walk-in flu vaccination clinics for children are being increased with one in Kilkenny today while a Carlow based GP says such measures help curb the spread of the virus

The HSE’s announced that walk-in flu vaccination clinics for children are being increased with one on in Kilkenny this afternoon.

The move’s in response to rising numbers of both flu cases as well as the significant number of children who’ve been hospitalised with flu.

No appointment is necessary for two to 17-year-olds who can pop in to Unit 24 Hebron Industrial Estate today (Wednesday) from midday to 4pm.

There are also on next Monday 1pm to 5.30 and the following Sunday 10am to 4pm. (Further information here).

There is no walk-in clinic in Carlow but the nasal spray vaccine is also available from participating GPs and pharmacists.

Local GP Paula Greally on KCLR’s The January Drive says vaccinating children will help everyone avoid the flu and she’s been telling our Nathalie Lennon that the evidence from the last flu season in Australia shows children were a huge part of the spread of the virus.

She adds vaccinating for flu is as important now as it was during the Covid pandemic.

Hear the conversation in full here: