Walk-in Covid-19 testing centre being considered for Carlow

Carlow could be getting a walk-in Covid testing centre.

The HSE has confirmed that Carlow Town is one location being considered for a new testing site where you can get a free Covid-19 test with no appointment even if you have no symptoms.

They are usually set up in places where the Covid case numbers are high.

For now though they say you should contact your GP is you have symptoms and they will refer you for an appointment in the two local drive testing centres.

They are located at St Dympna’s in Carlow and in the Hebron Industrial Estate in Kilkenny.