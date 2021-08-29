Walk-in vaccination clinics are operating in Carlow and Kilkenny today for the 12-15 year-old age group

Walk-in vaccination clinics are operating in Carlow and Kilkenny again this weekend for the 12-15 year-old age group.

You can walk up to the vaccination centre in IT Carlow for a first or second dose of Pfizer today between 9:15am to 12.15 but children have to have a parent or guardian with them.

You must wait at least 21 days after your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to get your second dose.

Walk-ins are only possible today at Cillín Hill in Kilkenny from until 12:30.