Walk-in Covid tests will not be available in Carlow and Kilkenny from Wednesday

Walk-in Covid testing will not be available in Carlow and Kilkenny from Wednesday.

Covid testing centres across the south east, including at St Dympna’s in Carlow and the Hebron Industrial Estate in Kilkenny, are ‘pausing’ the walk-in offerings due to the high volumes turning up in recent days.

Appointments and referrals will continue but a spokesperson’s told us that they’re strongly encouraging people to book online via the HSE website.

Self-referral bookings can be made on the following webpage: https://covid19test.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/