Wallis in Kilkenny to close on October 10 after more than two decades in business

“A huge loss” is how the manager of the Market Cross Shopping Centre is describing news that a clothing outlet there’s to close.

It’s been confirmed that Wallis will shut its doors on October 10 after more than two decades in Kilkenny with the loss of four jobs.

Lesley Cleere manages the shopping centre and has told KCLR News that it’s “Sad news, they’ll be a huge loss, they were a great fashion store, still are and always on trend and the girls have been there a very long time so apart from just loosing a store we’re loosing colleagues that we’ve worked with for a very long time”.

She adds “It’s not a huge surprise, it’s a UK decision, they were trading very well but there’s very few stand alone Wallis stores now anymore, they mainly are concessions so it’s unfortunate they were coming up to their end of lease anyway next year so it was just a business decision for them”.

Ms Cleere also says “You know the girls, it’s nearly like family you know, so it’s very difficult for everybody, they’re very good at what they do and I’m sure there’s lots of prospects on the horizon for them, we wish them the very best of luck and thank them for everything over the years and that’s it really, including myself I’ll miss the fashion also, I love getting my dresses in there, it’s just the way it is unfortunately”.

Management at the local outlet have, as yet, been unavailable for comment while KCLR News is also waiting on comment from the Wallis head office in the UK.