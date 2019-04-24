Warning issued after a boat got into difficulty in Co Carlow

A warning is going out today from the local fire service after a boat got into difficulty on the Barrow yesterday evening.

A crew from Bagenalstown responded to the incident and discovered a number of people who’d been drinking and had made their way from the boat to the riverbank.

Speaking to KCLR news this morning Carlow Fire Chief Alan O’Neill issued a reminder that the water is not a safe place to be at this time of year saying “It’s a very high risk of cold water shock & obviously drowning as a result of that should somebody unintentionally enter or fall into water at this time of year”.

He added “We’d also like to warn of the dangers of mixing alcohol & river or water based activities because not only are you putting yourself at risk but also the lives of the emergency services who are tasked to respond to these incidents”.