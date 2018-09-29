Warning issued as door-to-door scammers operating in Kilkenny today

You’re being warned to be on the lookout for door-to-door scammers today after an incident was reported to Kilkenny Gardaí.

At around lunchtime a man in the Dunmore area reported that a man had come to his door apparently trying to sell furniture.

Sergeant Gary Gordon has told KCLR News, the caller then said he wanted to see the furniture that was already in the house but when the man wasn’t let in he started to get aggressive.

The owner managed to stop them gaining entry and nothing was taken.

There were two or more people involved and they were driving a white van with writing on the side of it.

Unfortunately, no registration number was taken down.

Sergeant Gordon says if they call to your house, do not open the door.

Just call Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.