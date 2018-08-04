Warning issued to drivers for Bank Holiday as seven people have already died on Carlow and Kilkenny roads this year

Seven people have died on the roads of Carlow and Kilkenny so far this year.

Drivers are being urged to be especially cautious over the bank holiday weekend as there’ll be more traffic on the roads.

Five of the deaths locally this year have been in Kilkenny and two have been in Carlow.

Fatigue is a major factor in collisions and John McDarby, who’s the Road Safety Officer with Carlow County Council, says ‘Stop, Sip, and Sleep’ is the best advice in the short term for people feeling tired while driving.

The usual issues of speed and drink-driving are still huge problems as well, so he says the message, as always, is never ever drink and drive and to arrive alive.