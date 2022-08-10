Warning to farmers after combine harvester goes up in flames in Carlow

Fire crews in Carlow responded after a combine harvester went up in flames in a field on the Kilkenny road on Tuesday evening.

Nobody was injured in the incident but considerable damage was done to the machine as a result of the blaze.

It’s prompted a reminder from the local fire services to farmers of the increased risk of fire in the coming days.

Dry hot conditions are forecast with Met Eireann issuing a High Temperature warning that is due to take effect from Thursday.

All drivers of harvesters and straw balers are being urged to have fire extinguishers available to them at all times.