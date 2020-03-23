KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Warning to people in Slieverue area not to fill water tankers
Anyone with any information on such activity is being asked to report it to Kilkenny County Council
A warning has gone out in the Slieverue area asking locals NOT to fill water tankers.
Engineers monitoring the water supply in the area raised concerns about high flow readings that could not be attributed to a leak.
It’s led to suspicions that water hydrants in the area are being opened illegally.
Anyone with any information on such activity is being asked to report it to Kilkenny county council.