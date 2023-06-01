Warning to be conscious of water safety after women gets into trouble in Carlow river

There’s been near misses in the water in local rivers already today and you’re being warned to be careful if you’re looking to cool down from the hot weather.

One woman had to be helped out to the bank with a Life Buoy after getting into difficulty in Bagenalstown on Thursday afternoon.

Carlow Water Safety Officer Mary Foster says it’s great to see that people are flocking to the rivers as the temperatures rise.

But she says we need to be conscious of the dangers of fast flowing water that can be much colder than expected.