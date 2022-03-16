WATCH: St Patrick’s festivities officially underway in Kilkenny

After a 2 year hiatus, celebrations on the streets of Kilkenny for St Patrick’s Day are back.

Some of the top marching bands from the US have taken to the city streets to get proceedings officially underway for the St Patrick’s Festival 2022.

After parading through the streets of the city there was more from the bands in the grounds of Kilkenny Castle.

And there’s plenty more planned for the coming days with street entertainment, street traders and of course the main event on Thursday will be the St Patrick’s Day Parade through the city.

The Canal Square has a bandstand with free live music events and there’s a vintage carousel and a big wheel so visitors and locals can get a birds eye view of the Marble city.

Full details of the events are available at www.stpatricksfestivalkilkenny.com