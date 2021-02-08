WATCH Staff at Cork’s Imperial Hotel challenge Kilkenny counterparts in Jerusalema Challenge

It looks like the latest dance craze is set to continue.

Following An Garda Siochana taking up the Jerusalema Challenge, recording in Kilkenny and across the country (more on that here) others have been following suit.

Teachers at St John of God National School and those at Newpark Close Family Resource Centre are among the locals to give it a go.

While over the weekend staff at Cork’s Imperial Hotel laid down the marker for their Flynn Hotel Group colleagues at our local Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny, as reported by CorkBeo.ie

Watch that here:

Meanwhile, if you fancy giving it a go, here’s a tutorial: