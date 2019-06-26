KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Water Safety Ireland Have Asked Public to Stay Safe While Swimming
People are being asked not to jump into rivers from bridges during the warm weather
Wednesday 26th June
Water Safety Ireland’s Kilkenny branch are asking the public not to jump off bridges while swimming during the hot weather.
Typically during the summer people like to gather on bridges like the Lady Desart or John’s Bridge in the city to jump into the River Nore below.
Speaking to KCLR News, Gary Knox says the water temperatures would still be very low which could cause your body to go into shock.