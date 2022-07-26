Water tank and Cement mixer amongst items stolen in separate incidents in Carlow and Kilkenny

Gardai in Carlow and Kilkenny are appealing for your help following damage and burglaries over the past week.

Gardaí in Carlow is investigating a burglary in the Crossneen area.

A house was entered and a water tank was stolen sometime between 7.30 pm on Wednesday 19th and 2.30 pm on Saturday 23rd, the front window of the house was smashed to gain entry.

Gardaí in Tullow is investigating an incident where the window of a commercial premises in The Square, Tullow was smashed.

The incident occurred between 6 pm on Friday and 10 am on Monday 24th.

Also in Tullow, there was the theft of a cement mixer from the front garden of a house.

The orange cement mixer was taken from the garden of a house in Father Murphy Terrace between 1 pm and 3 pm on Saturday 23rd.

Gardaí is investigating an incident where a window was smashed in Talbots Place in Kilkenny on Sunday.

The kitchen window was smashed shortly after 12.30 am.

If you’ve any information you can contact Kilkenny Gardai on 056 7775000 and Carlow Gardai on 059 9136620.