Water will be off today in multiple areas across Kilkenny

Due to a burst main, water will be off today (Friday) from 11am to 4.30pm in Donaguile, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

Due to an issue with the Reservoir, there will be water outages and low pressure in

the Paulstown, Gowran, Goresbridge areas.

Areas affected will be Skeoghvasteen, Curraghlane, Paulstown, Gowran and Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny.

Uisce Eireann and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.