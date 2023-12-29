KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Water will be off today in multiple areas across Kilkenny

from 11am to 4.30pm approx.

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart29/12/2023
Water tap (File Photo)

Due to a burst main, water will be off today (Friday) from 11am to 4.30pm in Donaguile, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

Due to an issue with the Reservoir, there will be water outages and low pressure in
the Paulstown, Gowran, Goresbridge areas.

Areas affected will be Skeoghvasteen, Curraghlane, Paulstown, Gowran and Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny.

Uisce Eireann and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.

 

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart29/12/2023