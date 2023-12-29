KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Water will be off today in multiple areas across Kilkenny
from 11am to 4.30pm approx.
Due to a burst main, water will be off today (Friday) from 11am to 4.30pm in Donaguile, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.
Due to an issue with the Reservoir, there will be water outages and low pressure in
the Paulstown, Gowran, Goresbridge areas.
Areas affected will be Skeoghvasteen, Curraghlane, Paulstown, Gowran and Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny.
Uisce Eireann and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.