AFTA, Ireland’s largest flight training academy, continues operations at Waterford Regional Airport, demonstrating the Academy’s ongoing dedication to developing Ireland’s future pilots. Since AFTA’s first flight at Waterford Airport in 2018, the Academy is proud to celebrate the completion of training for its 500th student at the location.

Waterford Regional Airport, primarily used for pilot training, search and rescue operations, national aerial survey flights and business jet flights, has evolved into a crucial centre of excellence for trainee pilots. With top-tier facilities and support from a dedicated team—including Air Traffic Controllers, ground staff, and administrative personnel—the airport provides an ideal setting for students to gain hands-on flying experience.

AFTA is set to celebrate 30 years of training Ireland’s next generation of pilots next March, marking a significant milestone for the Academy. Although AFTA welcomes multiple intakes of students per year, this year saw AFTA’s largest intake to date, with 42 new trainee pilots embarking on their aviation careers this October. The continued

partnership with Waterford reflects AFTA’s response to the growing demand for highly skilled pilots both in Ireland and globally.

Commenting on the partnership with Waterford Airport, AFTA CEO and Head of Training, Mark Casey, said: “We are delighted to be carrying out operations at Waterford Regional Airport. It’s a fantastic environment for our students, offering them a chance to train in a real-world aviation setting. With our largest class ever starting this year, it’s an exciting time for the Academy, and we are proud to contribute to the local community and the wider Irish aviation sector.”

AFTA Base Manager at Waterford Airport and Deputy Chief Flight Instructor, Fergal Daly, said: “Airports like Waterford are where aviation careers truly take flight. From here, future aircraft designers, engineers, pilots, aircraft lessors, aviation accountants,

and even future CEOs start their journeys. Waterford Airport has incredible potential—let’s not forget that Ryanair launched its first flight from a small office right here at this airport. The impact Waterford Airport can have extends far beyond the local community offering immense benefits to the entire South East with future jobs and business opportunities. AFTA is proud to be a part of that growing community.”

Aidan Power, Waterford Airport Manager, said: “Waterford Airports is delighted to be part of the process of developing the next generation of pilots. Congratulations to AFTA on its largest class of 42 students starting their journey in aviation. We wish them every success.”

The Academy’s presence at Waterford not only enhances the opportunities available to their students but also strengthens the airport’s role as a leading hub for pilot training and other critical aviation services.