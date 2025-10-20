A major vote will take place today in Waterford, which may determine the future of its airport.

Councillors will be asked to have their say on plans for a proposed new €30million investment for the facility put forward by a private US investor.

It proposes a new company called ‘Waterford Airport Ltd’ would take over the airport’s operations, and a long-awaited runway extension would be built.

The airport is currently a base for Irish Coast Guard Rescue Services and a pilot training academy, which would not be impacted.

The airport has not operated commercial flights since 2016.

South Kilkenny Councillor Jenny Catt Slattery says many want to see those flights return;